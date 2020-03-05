Apple Pay may soon launch in Mexico

Apple Pay could soon launch in Mexico, based on reports from iPhone users in Mexico who have been able to add their Banregio cards to Apple’s Wallet app.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

One user on Twitter whose tweet was shared by 9to5Mac was able to add his Banregio card to the Wallet app after setting his region to the United States. The card was able to be successfully added, and there was text included for verification purposes, but the verification process did not work as ‌Apple Pay‌ has not officially launched in the country.

Cards from banks other than Banregio were not able to be added to the Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌, suggesting ‌Apple Pay‌ in Mexico may be limited to Banregio at launch.