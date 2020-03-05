Apple loses bid to invalidate Caltech patent underlying $1.1 billion verdict

A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to rule invalid one of the patents underlying a $1.1 billion verdict the California Institute of Technology won against Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc.

Reuters:

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by an administrative patent court that upheld the validity of a Caltech patent challenged by Apple on obviousness grounds.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has to challenge this to the bitter end, lest they be besieged by patent trolls looking for a quick payday.

