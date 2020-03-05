Apple loses bid to invalidate Caltech patent underlying $1.1 billion verdict

A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to rule invalid one of the patents underlying a $1.1 billion verdict the California Institute of Technology won against Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by an administrative patent court that upheld the validity of a Caltech patent challenged by Apple on obviousness grounds.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has to challenge this to the bitter end, lest they be besieged by patent trolls looking for a quick payday.
Perhaps Apple needs a better legal team. They are on a losing streak.
Perhaps Apple needs a better legal team. They seem to be on a losing streak lately.
Yeah, they need to poach Samsung’s legal team.
To many fun Friday’s, concerts, luncheons and not enough WORK being done at Apple