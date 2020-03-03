Apple releases fourth developer betas of macOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4

Apple today seeded the fourth betas of macOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and tvOS 13.4 to developers. A public beta is typically made available shortly after the developer version is distributed, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.

AppleInsider:

This is the fourth set of developer betas in the current cycle, with the third released on February 26, the second on February 19, and the first on February 5.

At the time of publication, a fourth beta of watchOS 6.2 was not available to download.

For earlier builds of iOS and iPadOS 13.4,Apple introduced a number of changes, including the return of iCloud folder sharing, options for developers to sell macOS and iOS apps as a single purchase, extra Memoji stickers, an updated Mail toolbar, Photos keyboard shortcuts, tweaks to Family Sharing in the TV app, new CarPlay controls, and a refreshed location access authorization prompt. Elements were also found in iOS referring to a CarKey API, suggesting the iPhone or Apple Watch may be usable as an NFC key to lock, unlock, or start a car. References to a new Apple TV 4K device were made in tvOS 13.4, including a new model number.