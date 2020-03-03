Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple prepping 6 Mini LED products, including all-new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro

According to a new note to investors sent out this morning by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is prepping six Mini LED products, including an all-new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, to launch 2020 and 2021. Production of these products is not expected to be delayed by the coronavirus, Kuo writes.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple is developing a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2.-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini. Kuo does not provide specific launch dates for the items with the exception of the ‌iMac Pro‌, which he says will launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini, which he says will launch in 2020… Of particular interest in Kuo’s note is the mention of the 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, as this is the first indication that we’ve had that Apple is planning a new size for its smaller ‌MacBook Pro‌ offering. The 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ will be sold alongside a refreshed 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌. The mention of an ‌iMac Pro‌ is also notable as Apple has not refreshed its ‌iMac Pro‌ since it launched in 2017.

MacDailyNews Take: This adds further confirmation that Mini LED is ready for the type of high volume production Apple requires as, last December, Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that Apple is planning four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years, including a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro for Q320.