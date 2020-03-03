Apple premieres ‘The Banker’ at the U.S. National Civil Rights Museum

Following a long review period, after it was delayed from a planned January release when family members of one of the men represented in the film came forth with accusations of abuse at the hands of one of the film’s executive producers (also a family member), Apple has premiered the film and is set to finally release one of its first-ever original films, The Banker, in theaters and on Apple TV+.

At a special event held at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, Apple premiered its upcoming original film, “The Banker.”

Inspired by true events, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything they have built.

Beginning March 6, “The Banker” will premiere in select theaters on March 6, and will become available to watch on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world on March 20.

In addition to the cast and filmmakers, the event was attended by chief marketing and external affairs officer, National Civil Rights Museum, Faith Morris, local bankers, educators and community leaders.

“The Banker” is directed by George Nolfi (“The Adjustment Bureau”) and produced by Joel Viertel. Brad Feinstein produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, along with producers George Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Anthony Mackie. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. “The Banker” is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.

MacDailyNews Take: Finally! Judging by the actors and the trailer, his film looks like an award-winner an we’re happy to see tha it will finally be released!

In December, The Banker director/screenwriter George Nolfi, actors Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, and 50 other cast and crew members signed a joint statement that read:

We set out to tell a story we were very passionate about, recounting the remarkable lives of Bernard Garrett Sr and Joe Morris, and their ground-breaking achievements combating racial inequality in the 1950s and 60s. Though we have no way of knowing what may have transpired between Mr. Garrett’s children in the 1970s, including the allegations of abuse we have recently been made aware of, our hearts go out to anyone who has suffered. The film itself is not based on the recollections of any of Bernard Garrett Sr’s children, but rather, on recorded interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr himself, conducted in 1995, supported by congressional transcripts, court rulings, and other media articles from the era. We stand by the film, and its positive message of empowerment.