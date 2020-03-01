Apple sends care packages with iPads and more to employees stranded in China

According to details shared on Chinese social network Weibo, Apple has sent gift packages that include iPads, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, face masks, and more to its employees stranded in China due to the coronavirus.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
While over half of Apple Stores have reopened on shortened hours in China, many retail, corporate, and manufacturing staff remain at home. Families who have received the care packages are said to be “moved” by Apple’s efforts.
A letter enclosed in each parcel says that the iPads are provided for children’s online learning or to help pass the time during the “prolonged stay at home.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is obviously a very nice gesture by Apple to their stranded employees.
So thoughtful!. Very nice 👍.
