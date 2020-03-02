Oppenheimer upgrades Apple stock, says buy on the coronavirus dip

Carl Quintanilla via Twitter reports Oppenheimer analysts are bullish on Apple, upgrading the stock and advising a buy on the coronavirus dip:

OPPENHEIMER: “Given the late stage smartphone adoption and $AAPL’s stronger resistance to competition, we expect temporary shifts of iPhone shipment between product cycles to have an immaterial impact on the stock. Put together, we would be buyers of weakness Ups to Outperform

OPPENHEIMER: “Given the late stage smartphone adoption and $AAPL’s stronger resistance to competition, we expect temporary shifts of iPhone shipment between product cycles to have an immaterial impact on the stock. Put together, we would be buyers of weakness Ups to Outperform — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 2, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Oppenheimer analysts’ have set a $320 price target. In pre-market trading, shares of Apple are up $4.07 (+1.49%) to $277.43.

Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful. — Warren Buffett