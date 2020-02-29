Apple is keeping a close eye on outbreaks in Italy and South Korea

Apple is keeping a close eye on coronavirus outbreaks in Italy and South Korea as the company has major suppliers in South Korea and sources chips from Italy, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with Fox Business.

Reuters:

Apple counts major Korean display makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc as its suppliers. IPhone factories in China have re-opened and are in “phase three of the ramp mode” of returning to normal operations, Cook said during the interview.

MacDailyNews Take: We bet Apple is keeping a really close eye on outbreaks in Italy and South Korea! Apple sources chips from STMicroelectronics, a French-Italian multinational headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with multiple mManufacturing facilities located in Italy. Cook also stated that Apple has reopened 80% of its Apple Retail Stores in China.