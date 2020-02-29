iOS 14 may usher in a new era of iPhone multitasking

iOS 14 may finally usher in a new era of multitasking on the iPhone as shown in a new video from the usually-reliable Ben Geskin.

91mobiles:

Apple is expected to bring about several significant changes to the iPhone lineup later this year with the iPhone 12 series. However, before that, there will be iOS 14 to look forward to at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 in June. Ahead of the conference, 91mobiles and noted tipster Ben Geskin are bringing to you the first look at the revamped iOS 14 multitasking view…

If we slow down the video at the 0:03-seconds mark, we can see that when you dismiss an app, it will show a lock opening. Notably, the lock doesn’t appear when the apps appear on the screen. It isn’t clear at the moment what the purpose of the lock might be, but an educated guess could be that the apps that are locked will be pinned so that they are not accidentally closed while swiping away in multitasking.