An iPhone with a removable battery is a horrible idea

Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad earlier this week reported that the European Union is currently drafting legislation that would legally require tech companies like Apple to make products like iPhone with removable batteries. This is a horrible idea for multiple reasons.
Michael Grothaus for Fast Company:
Contrary to what you commonly hear on online message boards, non-user-replaceable user batteries aren’t a conspiracy concocted by Samsung and Apple to pad their bottom lines through the supposedly lucrative battery-replacement market. Rather, non-user-replaceable batteries have a massive impact on creating devices that are much smaller and thinner than they otherwise would be with user-replaceable batteries… In other words, you can’t have today’s sleek designs and the same long battery life with user-replaceable batteries. You need to pick one or the other.
If you have a removable backplate so you can swap out a battery, it requires an opening almost as large as the device itself. Larger openings that take up more surface area are harder to protect against dust and water, so phones mandated to have user-replaceable batteries would likely see their dust- and water-resistance jettisoned.
The goal of user-replaceable batteries is to reduce e-waste, which is noble, [so] the EU could instead mandate that all major smartphone and device manufacturers offer free e-waste recycling initiatives to their customers — as Apple already does.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, as with the EU attempt to force Apple to dump iPhone’s Lightning port, this is more EU idiocy that — even if it does get unveiled, then passed, which it very likely won’t — Apple would never have to redesign iPhones as they already offer a removable battery: the Apple Smart Battery Case. Tack on 50 euros the the price of every iPhone and include one in every box sold in the EU. Done.
There is a reason that no smartphones have removable batteries anymore. In spite of the grumbling of tech journalists when Apple first announced the iPhone, customers have voted with their wallets and shown that they prefer smartphones with sealed in batteries.
Leave it to bureaucrats to give people what they don’t want…
Not True. The big flaw in the “customers have voted” argument is that customers can’t choose what the market won’t sell them. Want a headphone jack? Need a card reader? Prefer tactile feedback? Too bad, you can’t even ask for them from Apple.
But are they available from other companies? That’s the point.
Other companies phones can’t play my iTunes collection or import my other data. And in any case, the rest of the industry just does whatever Apple does. Apple has control that no government could ever have.
As MDN stated, Apple has a removable replaceable battery already – the Apple Smart Battery Case! So, for Apple this is a non-issue.
Oh my god MDN, what hypocrites! You are ecstatic that Apple is going to remove Lightning and force us all to to endlessly lug big wireless charging disks (and their wires) everywhere we go. But you are angry that the EU might “force Apple to dump iPhone’s lightning port”?
The EU never even contemplated doing that. It is you who have bought into the nonsensical idea that a Phone can only have one port. Here is a crazy idea, Ask the customers what they want. Apple couldn’t care less what we want – we can’t ask for what they won’t sell. So we need governments to force them to listen to their own customers.
You BlueBubbles are cute the way you wiggle once Apple’s interests get threatened.