iPad is not a MacBook replacement; iPadOS should not become macOS

Apple’s iPad is not a MacBook replacement, nor should iPadOS aspire to become macOS. In the face of news that Apple is bringing trackpads to the company’s detachable iPad Pro keyboards, it bears repeating that the iPad and the Mac are two distinct computing devices and they should remain as such.
There was no shortage of writers, pundits, and industry analysts using the iPad’s 10th anniversary to give eulogies for the product in terms of its inability to be revolutionary, grab momentum, or even just meet expectations… I hold a very different view of the iPad at 10 years old. In recapping the 2010s, I went so far as to position the iPad as one of two most important tech products of the decade (the iPhone being the other one). The iPad has become ubiquitous in various industries and sectors, and in the process, it has altered modern computing… The iPad is currently shaping industries far more than some people are giving the product credit for. There are at least 350 million people using an iPad in some capacity…
The iPad has become a line in the sand between those who grew up on laptops and desktops and those who never felt comfortable with such devices. Apple finds itself walking a thin line when it comes to adding functionality to the iPad for some users while keeping the device’s simplicity and intuitiveness front and center for other users… Going a week with no laptop or desktop usage will do interesting things to one’s perception about computing and intuitiveness. When returning to a laptop or desktop, the machines feel like taking a step back. Our brain has to be rewired to handle something that is inherently less intuitive.
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know. Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future. The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
The iPad’s primary problem is that it is viewed by some as needing to be a laptop replacement in order to have any value. This unrealistic viewpoint has resulted in a type of expectational debt being placed on the device. The iPad is expected to become more like the Mac and macOS over time. This is problematic as the iPad is not a laptop replacement.
MacOS should not be positioned as inspiration for where to bring the iPad or iPadOS… The takeaway is that the iPad has become a different kind of product, and it should be allowed to stand apart from the iPhone without being forced to replace macOS.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on the occasion of the iPad’s tenth birthday, the value of an iPad depends, as always, on what you do. If you write (blog), you need a good keyboard, you need precise cursor control, and you need to be able to cut/copy/paste accurately and quickly. As all written reviews are from writers, and the iPad is inferior to a MacBook for writing, what you’ll read is heavier on the criticism than from say, an artist. For an artist, an iPad is a total revolution. Ditto for musicians. But artists and musicians write far fewer reviews than writers (duh), so all we end up hearing about is an endless stream of how the iPad keyboard “sucks,” how iPad needs circa-1984 mouse support, and “where’s my trackpad?”
We use MacBook Pros to write. If iPad had a keyboard anywhere near as good as our 16-inch MacBook Pros and allowed us to quickly and accurately select and move text snippets, we’d use it more for writing. If iPad had coherent, intuitive multi-tasking and we could use it to quickly assemble images and insert them into our articles, we’d use it more. But, right now, it cannot come close to working as well and as quickly on both counts as our MacBook Pros.
If an artist or musician or someone from any number of other disciplines (almost every high-level exec we know today uses an iPad Pro far more than a laptop, if they still even have a laptop) were to write about the iPad, the story would be completely the opposite. iPad works far better for what they’re doing than a MacBook Pro. For many, Apple’s iPad transformed computing long ago.
Our main gripe about iPad is about iPadOS, not the brilliant hardware, and that we feel Apple should be further along that they are now because what they’re offering currently significantly lacks intuitiveness and discovery. This is because the company lost their sole judge of user-friendliness and have not yet been able to construct a reliable system of replacing that singular point of judgement. This is why nobody can just pick up an iPad and figure out how to multitask with it today. If you have to read the manual, that’s not the Apple way; Steve would have repeatedly sent them back to get it right and make it discoverable before he’d ship it.
iPad’s multitasking certainly screams for a rethink. But it, along with add-on keyboards and rudimentary mouse support, signals Apple’s confusion as to what to do with iPad, what iPad is for, how iPad is supposed to work, and what iPad’s supposed to be. Steve Jobs had an idea of what iPad was meant to become, we’re fairly certain, but it seems to have gotten muddled since he passed too soon after iPad’s birth.
If we could boil down iPad’s problem, it comes down to an overall problem Apple has had seemingly since Steve Jobs’ death: Discoverability. Used to be, you could grab an Apple product and intuitively figure it out. That interesting, but half-baked ideas like 3D Touch and Touch Bars and iPad split-view multitasking whatever somehow made it to the public (we all know why: the final arbiter, the guy who’d send his engineers and designers back to their drawing boards the minute something wasn’t user-friendly enough was gone). These things, especially iPad multitasking, are simply not discoverable or intuitive or consistent and it’s in those very things where Apple misses Steve Jobs the most today. — MacDailyNews, January 28, 2020
The absence of Steve Jobs grows ever more apparent with the introduction of each new Apple product, service, and app. At today’s Apple, the lack of an omnipotent arbiter of taste glares like a klieg light. — MacDailyNews, October 1, 2017
A team of people – talented people who actually get it and who are all on the same page – is an absolute necessity for Apple’s success, but it creates a problem: Jobs was a single filter. A unified mind. The founder. A group of people simply cannot replicate that. This is not to say that they cannot do great work (we believe Apple does, and will continue, to do great work) just that Apple is fundamentally affected by the loss of Steve Jobs and has to figure out a new way to work. — MacDailyNews, April 8, 2014
Apple is transitioning to an iPad future with respect to “laptops”. It’s clear that the iPad (as in the entire line) is what Apple wants people to use as an everyday PC. It can accomplish about 95% of tasks for vast majority of people. For those that can get by with an iPad, it’s a great device. A keyboard and trackpad, along with proper OS support for a cursor (not the accessible version they have now), would help bridge the gap further. There will still always be people that have their niche uses who want something like a MacBook Pro, Windows Workstation, gaming desktop, etc.
Apple has been pushing for the iPad to replace their consumer-level notebooks for a while now and their hardware is getting to a point where it can. The OS just needs to back it up by adding more traditional options like better support for external displays, better mouse support, and a few other usability aspects that would put an iPad more on-par with a notebook. I have no doubt that Apple’s consumers PCs will be replaced by iPads. It won’t happen now or in the next couple of years but it will eventually happen. I could get behind having one consumer-level device with all the intuitiveness of an iPad and practicality of a notebook.
They are a terrible choice for serious artists, too. I can’t use an iPad for anything but a supplemental tool. Your needs have to be pretty dang simple to make it work and if they are, that’s fine, but the iPad us insufficient for most professions.
Here’s Apple’s developing approach (I think), given what’s happened recently and two significant rumors. This keyboard attachment with trackpad AND the ARM-based Mac. iPadOS will become the OS for ARM-based Macs, but NOT as a convergence of the user interfaces.
When used as an iPad (no keyboard), future iPad’s UI works as it does now (plus any new enhancements). When this keyboard/trackpad accessory is connected, iPad’s UI automatically goes into ”Mac-mode.” The combo of iPad/keyboard/trackpad now acts like any normal Mac (and user has option to pair a mouse or other Bluetooth device). The screen is no longer for touching, except maybe in specific ways Apple defines. User has option to stay in (or switch to) iPad-mode if desired with user experience like using current keyboard accessories. Conversely, user can manually switch to Mac-mode and use iPad with separate Bluetooth keyboard and mouse/trackpad.
When the ARM-based Macs arrive, it simply uses this same iPadOS, but it’s always in Mac-mode because Macs don’t have touch screen. Solves inefficiency of maintaining a separate MacOS for ARM-based Mac. Intel-based Mac will continue too. It won’t be like the PowerPC-Intel transition.
Further down the line, Apple releases a future iPhone accessory with large screen, keyboard, and trackpad. It looks like MacBook, just lighter and thinner (because no computing parts and smaller battery). The powerful iPhone is the brains. iOS gets Mac-mode from iPadOS. When connected to (any) combination of compatible external screen, keyboard, and mouse, iPhone goes into Mac-mode and now acts like any normal Mac.
Thanks, I just skimmed it. It sorta does, when viewed from the software side. Same OS and app working in different iPhone, iPad, and Mac modes. Develop software once, let the tools adjust for various devices automatically. What I wrote speculates more about future hardware…
I think iPhone (and what it evolves into) will become the hub of computing and connectivity. It will have a built-in screen. But it will be designed to connected effortlessly with a variety of interfaces near the iPhone, some of them wearable like Apple Watch is now. So, the need for separate computing devices slowly goes away, because iPhone becomes the “brains” for everything, and it’s with you most of the time. You don’t need a Mac, just an iPhone interface that looks and acts like a Mac. You don’t need an iPad, just a larger slim screen that looks and acts like an iPad. iPhone interface for future AR glasses. Some sci-fi ”holographic” interface with all the arm-waving, if that’s what people want. Special interfaces for users with disability. Each user can choose their way to interact with iPhone, based on their preferences and needs.
It’s a convergence of user’s computing power and connectivity to one point, and a divergence of user interaction with that one point.
Never understood the “one tool for everything” meme.
My take is that golfers get it: Use the right club for lie and distance.
I keep three iPads in my house (different rooms) and they are sufficient for my needs. I travel a lot, both domestic and foreign, and iPad, along with my iPhone, create a satisfying whole.
