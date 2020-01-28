iPad just turned ten years old. It’s come a long way over the past decade, but many feel it hasn’t come anywhere near far enough, especially versus its initial promise. After a decade, why hasn’t iPad become the computer for the rest of us?
In my opinion, multi-tasking on the iPad is an absolute mess, and it has ruined the entire interface; I actively dislike using the iPad now, and use it exclusively to watch video and make the drawings for Stratechery. Its saving grace is that it is hard to discover.
What is fascinating — and, in my opinion, tragic, in both the literal and literary sense — is how the iPad arrived in its current state. That initial announcement featured Jobs reclining on a couch — it wasn’t very difficult to come up with the “content consumption” angle! Still, you could see the potential for something more…
GarageBand, even more than iWork the year before, was the sort of app that was only possible on an iPad. Sure, it shared a name with its Mac counterpart, but the magic came from the fact that it had little else in common.
And then Jobs died, and I’ve never been able to shake the sense that this particular vision of the iPad died with him.
MacDailyNews Take: Thompson bemoans, and correctly so, the fact that Apple hamstrung iPad by pricing iPad apps like iPhone apps. $4.99 for the power of something like GarageBand for iPad worked just fine for Apple, but not for the type of third-party developers iPad needed to fulfill its vast promise. Even today, we’re still waiting for Adobe to get Photoshop for iPad to a place where users would choose it over a Mac.
John Gruber for Daring Fireball:
Ten years later, though, I don’t think the iPad has come close to living up to its potential. By the time the Mac turned 10, it had redefined multiple industries. In 1984 almost no graphic designers or illustrators were using computers for work. By 1994 almost all graphic designers and illustrators were using computers for work. The Mac was a revolution. The iPhone was a revolution. The iPad has been a spectacular success, and to tens of millions it is a beloved part of their daily lives, but it has, to date, fallen short of revolutionary.
iPad hardware is undeniably great. Lower-priced models are excellent consumer tablets, and are the cheapest personal computers Apple has ever made. They remain perfectly useful for many years. The iPads Pro outperform MacBooks computationally. They’re thin, light, reliable, gorgeous, and yet despite their impressive computational performance they need no fans.
Software is where the iPad has gotten lost. iPadOS’s “multitasking” model is far more capable than the iPhone’s, yes, but somehow Apple has painted it into a corner in which it is far less consistent and coherent than the Mac’s, while also being far less capable. iPad multitasking: more complex, less powerful. That’s quite a combination.
MacDailyNews Take: iPad’s multitasking certainly screams for a rethink. But it, along with add-on keyboards and rudimentary mouse support, signals Apple’s confusion as to what to do with iPad, what iPad is for, how iPad is supposed to work, and what iPad’s supposed to be. Steve Jobs had an idea of what iPad was meant to become, we’re fairly certain, but it seems to have gotten muddled since he passed too soon after iPad’s birth.
If we could boil down iPad’s problem, it comes down to an overall problem Apple has had seemingly since Steve Jobs’ death: Discoverability. Used to be, you could grab an Apple product and intuitively figure it out. Then interesting, but half-baked ideas like 3D Touch and Touch Bars and iPad split-view multitasking whatever somehow made it to the public (we all know why: the final arbiter, the guy who’d send his engineers and designers back to their drawing boards the minute something wasn’t user-friendly enough was gone). These things, especially iPad multitasking, are simply not discoverable or intuitive or consistent and it’s in those very things where Apple misses Steve Jobs the most today.
A team of people – talented people who actually get it and who are all on the same page – is an absolute necessity for Apple’s success, but it creates a problem: Jobs was a single filter. A unified mind. The founder. A group of people simply cannot replicate that. This is not to say that they cannot do great work (we believe Apple does, and will continue, to do great work) just that Apple is fundamentally affected by the loss of Steve Jobs and has to figure out a new way to work. — MacDailyNews, April 8, 2014
The absence of Steve Jobs grows ever more apparent with the introduction of each new Apple product, service, and app. At today’s Apple, the lack of an omnipotent arbiter of taste glares like a klieg light. — MacDailyNews, October 1, 2017
This is not an insult, it’s the netbook done right, but no more.
For me, it’s my most used computer. So iPad has succeeded. I think the problem for some people is that they want iPad to replace the Mac for everything. It may someday, but what’s the rush. I use my iPad most of the time (and I don’t really need to “multi-task” except for things that happen automatically), and I use my MacBook Air for the things it does better. I’d be sad if I never needed my Mac. The interaction between all of my Apple devices is amazing. I like the current balance… 😌
It IS the computer for the rest of us… in a HUGE way. There are more iPads being sold than ALL the laptops made by all the major vendors combined.
The problem is that people have found themselves outside of “the rest of ya” and it makes them uncomfortable. OOOOH these iPads are TOOOO hard to use I mean gestures all over the place!!
Meanwhile, a 9 year old has absolutely no problems navigating the interface. The same way kids awhile ago really took to the mouse. There are some folks that can’t follow the context, there will ALWAYS be folks that cant follow the context. “The rest of us” will be enjoying our devices 🙂
As I wrote on the other iPad story, the issue with the iPad, for me, is that it is still not ready to be used without a MacBook – because of the software.
Using MS Word for the iPad remains frustrating – changing a table cell or even paragraph numbering or indents is very fiddly and complicated and sometimes not possible at all. Outlook for the iPad is near impossible to use for serious work – changing fonts is not possible and the search function can feel worse than (and as slow as) a manual search of a paper filing cabinet. Apple Pages and Mail are also inadequate but in different ways. None of this software has adequate undo. There is also nothing close to the power of Adobe Acrobat DC – I use PDF Expert but it has no OCR function and (even on the Mac) is basic and stripped-down.
Text selection remains a lottery – sometimes it works, sometimes is does not, sometimes text can be selected, sometimes only the entirety of whole chunk can be copied. When I am forced to use my iPad for tasks, trying to select and copy text can be intensely frustrating, counter intuitive and slow. The Smart Keyboard is very good – but the lack of a forwards delete (forward arrow and delete is not easy and one has to press both buttons each time rather than just keeping the arrow button depressed) and my continually hitting the ‘world’ key in the left hand corner is aggravating.
Those are two of the most important functions that people use on their computers – word processing and email. And yet the iPad still is a poor device for those functions – save for personal, undemanding, personal tasks. It is disappointing that Apple has not built its own word processing, email and PDF applications that can fulfil the iPad’s full potential. The iPad has sufficient power to handle applications that are as powerful as those on a MacBook – but this promise has yet to be realised.
iPad Pro has replaced my Wacom tablet and all my sound pedals… Yet, it won’t replace the MacBook Pro for writing, nor it will in most of the serious work.
“If we could boil down iPad’s problem, it comes down to an overall problem Apple has had seemingly since Steve Jobs’ death:”
I think it comes to vision and strategy. Even the original software designer and program lead for iPad had an idea of what it should become
https://www.inputmag.com/tech/the-ipads-original-software-designer-and-program-lead-look-back-on-the-devices-first-10-years
“We all know with 20/20 hindsight what the history of the iPad is 10 years later. But if you were to take a guess at 10 years in the future, do you see the iPad evolving to replace the Mac? Do you see it being a portal to cloud or streaming services? What do you think is the next big step for that platform?
Imran: I think it’ll be interesting for all of us to watch and see how Apple evolves the iPad. But, you know, I think one of the struggles that customers have with the iPad right now is really trying to figure out what role it plays in terms of a portable class computer. You have a traditional desktop computer or a traditional laptop computer — and where does the iPad fit in? You know, I would hope and I think they would continue to evolve it to a point where the iPad does end up doing a lot more that the Mac [currently] does and that the Mac redefines itself as more of a professional tool and the iPad defines itself as more of a mass consumer computing platform. I think that would be almost like a natural progression. But we’ll see where they go. I mean, there’s some great people there that are really passionate about refinement and, you know, I think they’re doing a decent job with that.”
It suits my needs. I keep one in my library, another in the family room and a third on the charger. They work hand-in-glove with each other and my iPhone. I travel a lot and this is all the fire power I require.
I love how the generic “serious work” is thrown out as something you can’t do on an iPad. And you know, that may be right. Folks that want to furrow their brow and grimace as they go about using their traditional desktop and laptop to get SERIOUS WORK DONE are probably better off using something less delightful than an iPad.
Well said.
Being able to produce basic word processing documents with custom numbering and emails with different fonts, sizes or colours should be within the capabilities of the iPad.
Apple is very (more) profitable selling every iPad they can make, the same cannot be said of those Microsoft PC laptop makers. If you are sitting on the fence about the iPad or Apple 10 years in you don’t get it and never will, if you do and you put your money in 2001 on you are now rich.
Because in every way imaginable, it is a piss poor substitute for a real work station. That is just a fact, sorry. And it is absolutely terrible for kids. Apple got this about as backward as would be humanly possible. Thanks, Tim. Typical 21st century Valley BS, though.