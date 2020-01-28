Apple fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings: What analysts expect

Today, Apple will release their fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings report, after market close, right around 4:30pm ET.

Analysts expect Apple earnings of $4.54 per share. Revenue will likely be around $88.43 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Benzinga Newsdesk:

EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $4.18. Revenue was $84.31 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 8.61%. Sales would be up 4.89% on a year-over-year basis.

MacDailyNews Note: As always, as soon as Apple reports earnings, we’ll have them for you right around 4:30pm ET. Following shortly thereafter, we’ll have live notes during Apple’s conference call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT. Check our home page starting at 4:30pm ET for the results and around 4:45pm for the link to live conference call coverage.