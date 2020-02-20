Apple may release GaN USB-C charger with 65W fast-charge this year

A number of tech companies, Apple among them, plan to release GaN-based USB-C charger this year, a new report claims today. Apple, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Samsung each have plans for the Gallium Nitride technology, which can provide fast charging solutions through a USB-C interface and support fast-charging up to 65 watts.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

GaN technology uses fewer components than standard silicon chargers, and allows them to be manufactured in a smaller casing than a standard power adapter.

GizChina notes that Xiaomi recently released a new GaN charger that utilizes the technology. It comes with a USB Type-C interface that supports up to 65W fast-charge and can deliver a full charge of a Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in 45 minutes.