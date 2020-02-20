Apple may release GaN USB-C charger with 65W fast-charge this year

Every year, Apple invites developers from all around the world to WWDC. But, will the coronavirus outbreak cause Apple to cancel WWDC 2020?
Apple is embroiled in a publishing dispute in Germany after it tried to halt sales of a book written by a former executive, “App Store Confidential”…
Rumor has it that Apple is prepping the company’s next-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro could adopt Intel’s 10th-generation 10nm Ice Lake processor…
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led down by big cap technology firms including Apple, after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries…
Twitter is experimenting with adding bright orange warning labels directly beneath what it deems to be “fake news” according to a leaked demo…
Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China, Apple moves production of some of its top devices from China to Taiwan in order to diversify…
T-Mobile tops J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study – Volume 1 for full-service providers once again. This is the fifth straight win…
Due to a writing backlog, production of the Charlie Hunnam-starring “Shantaram” for Apple TV+ has been halted in Australia. Only two of 10 episodes…
One stock that might be an intriguing buy right now is Apple, Zacks Equity Research writes. This is because Apple is seeing…
There have been years of rumors that Apple Pencil support would be coming to iPhones. A new Apple patent filing for “handwriting keyboard for screen” …
Well, the US doesn’t produce Gallium, so it makes sense Apple would go that direction.
Love my GaN charger. 1/4 of the size of the apple version.