Apple may release GaN USB-C charger with 65W fast-charge this year

2 Comments

Apple USB-C charger coming? Pictured: USB C Charger [GaN Technology], Anker 30W Ultra Compact Type-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery, PowerPort Atom PD 1 for iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook, and more
An Anker USB C Charger [GaN Technology] chargers iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook, and more
A number of tech companies, Apple among them, plan to release GaN-based USB-C charger this year, a new report claims today. Apple, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Samsung each have plans for the Gallium Nitride technology, which can provide fast charging solutions through a USB-C interface and support fast-charging up to 65 watts.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

GaN technology uses fewer components than standard silicon chargers, and allows them to be manufactured in a smaller casing than a standard power adapter.

GizChina notes that Xiaomi recently released a new GaN charger that utilizes the technology. It comes with a USB Type-C interface that supports up to 65W fast-charge and can deliver a full charge of a Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in 45 minutes.

MacDailyNews Take: Gallium nitride (GaN) makes all the difference! See our review for the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 gallium nitride (GaN) charger: Two weeks abroad with Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 2 gallium nitride (GaN) charger for USB-C and Lightning devices.

2 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,