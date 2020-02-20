Next-gen 13-inch MacBook Pro rumored to sport 10nm Intel Ice Lake chips

Rumor has it that Apple is prepping the company’s next-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, with a scissor-mechanism keyboard (yay!), following the launch of the all-new 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ in October, and the new 13-inch machines could adopt Intel’s 10th-generation 10nm Ice Lake processors.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Over the weekend, a Twitter leaker shared a 3D Mark Time Spy benchmark of a machine said to be an upcoming 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ equipped with Intel’s 10th-generation i7-1068NG7 Ice Lake 2.3GHz chip with 4.1GHz turbo boost capabilities…

The benchmarks compare the new 10th-generation chip to the 8th-generation 2.4GHz Core i5 chip in the high-end 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ from 2019 and suggest the new 13-inch machine Pro will be approximately 12 percent faster than the current 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ when it comes to CPU speeds, and close to 30 percent faster when it comes to GPU performance.