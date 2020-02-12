Coronavirus infects Apple’s Mac Pro delivery schedule

For at least a week, many custom iMac, iMac Pro, and MacBook Pro configurations have been facing longer-than-usual delivery estimates on Apple’s online store in the United States and now that delivery schedule delay has extended to Apple’s new Mac Pro.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The reason for the delays is unconfirmed, but it could be related to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China…

In many European countries, for example, the base model [Mac Pro] without any customizations is currently estimated for delivery on March 10. While the new Mac Pro is assembled in the United States for orders placed in the Americas, European orders are assembled in China.

The new Mac Pro also has a February 24-26 delivery estimate in the United States, despite being assembled in Texas, possibly because some components are still sourced from temporarily-closed suppliers in China.