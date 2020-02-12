Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, Apple (AAPL) shares hit a new all-time closing high, rising $7.59, or 2.37%, to $327.20. Apple’s all-time intraday high of $327.85 was set during trading on January 29, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $169.38.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.423 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.423T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.373T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.084T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.044T

5. Facebook (FB) – $584.210B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $562.012B

• Walmart (WMT) – $329.115B

• Disney (DIS) – $253.263B

• Intel (INTC) – $292.959B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $212.943B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $182.196B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $167.928B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $138.856B

• IBM (IBM) – $137.548B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $109.329B

• Sony (SNE) – $86.614B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $64.891B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.590B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $33.160B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.316B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.236B

• Nokia (NOK) – $25.704B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.426B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.712B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.534B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $56.236M

