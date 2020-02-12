Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, Apple (AAPL) shares hit a new all-time closing high, rising $7.59, or 2.37%, to $327.20. Apple’s all-time intraday high of $327.85 was set during trading on January 29, 2020.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $169.38.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.423 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.423T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.373T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.084T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.044T
5. Facebook (FB) – $584.210B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $562.012B
• Walmart (WMT) – $329.115B
• Disney (DIS) – $253.263B
• Intel (INTC) – $292.959B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $212.943B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $182.196B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $167.928B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $138.856B
• IBM (IBM) – $137.548B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $109.329B
• Sony (SNE) – $86.614B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $64.891B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.590B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $33.160B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.316B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.236B
• Nokia (NOK) – $25.704B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.426B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.712B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.534B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $56.236M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Dear Alice, is it really made of cheese?
4 Comments
Time to add TSLA to that list
Added!
Why not no profit, they fit right with Amazon and Netflix.
Stop trans boys in girls sports!