France fines Apple €25 million over iPhone throttling

According to French officials, Apple installed software that slowed down older models of the iPhone. So, the country fined Apple more than $27 million for iPhone throttling.

Tony Owusu for TheStreet.:

Apple is in trouble with the French government: The General Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control fined the tech giant €25 million ($27.3 million) for a software update that the agency said slowed down older models of the iPhone.

The Cupertino, Calif., company agreed to the fine, which concludes an investigation that began in 2018.

The updates included a “dynamic power management device” that would slow down the functions of the iPhone models if the batteries in those models were older.

Since the update is permanent and users could not revert back to the previous operating system, Apple customers were forced to buy either new batteries or new phones, according to the agency.

Another aspect of the penalty: Apple must publish a news release related to its decision and fine for one month on its website.