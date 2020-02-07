France fines Apple €25 million over iPhone throttling

According to French officials, Apple installed software that slowed down older models of the iPhone. So, the country fined Apple more than $27 million for iPhone throttling.
Apple is in trouble with the French government: The General Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control fined the tech giant €25 million ($27.3 million) for a software update that the agency said slowed down older models of the iPhone.
The Cupertino, Calif., company agreed to the fine, which concludes an investigation that began in 2018.
The updates included a “dynamic power management device” that would slow down the functions of the iPhone models if the batteries in those models were older.
Since the update is permanent and users could not revert back to the previous operating system, Apple customers were forced to buy either new batteries or new phones, according to the agency.
Another aspect of the penalty: Apple must publish a news release related to its decision and fine for one month on its website.
MacDailyNews Take: And, in the time it took you to read this article, Apple made three times the fine.
But, seriously, as we wrote about this issue back in 2018, “Hopefully, the end result of this whole event will result in much improved clarity of communication between Apple and their customers.”
If only Apple would be more open…
And try telling the truth… what’s the difference between Apple and other corporate liars?
So all those laptops that are throttled out of the box to increase battery life (even new laptops and batteries) will be fined?
If they worked that way on Day 1 they weren’t slowed down. It was bought that way.
I agree with MDNs take regarding communications, but it’s also Apple’s hubris.
The fine seems completely arbitrary and a government grab for easy money. Even if Apple was misguided this was not done maliciously.
Which may explain why it’s only 25 million. Malice? Maybe not, blatant disregard on the need to inform, absolutely.
Let’s be clear: Apple was NOT fined because it slowed down iPhones. Apple was fined because it did not disclose to customers what it was doing, nor did it give users the choice to undo Apple’s unwanted power management change on their personal devices. https://www.politico.eu/article/apple-fined-e25m-in-france-for-misleading-consumers-about-slowed-down-iphones/
The fine was completely justified under the law. France, as opposed to the USA for example, has very comprehensive consumer protections which includes requirements that corporations disclose what they are doing. That’s a good thing. The USA, whose federal and state legislatures are packed with lapdogs of multinational corporations that have zero regard for country or the citizens, could learn a lot from wise laws implemented elsewhere.
As MDN noted, Apple didn’t even feel the pinch. Apple lost more money by voluntarily choosing to close its Chinese retail outlets than it has to spend to do the right thing in France.