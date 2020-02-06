Epic Systems and some 60 hospital chains oppose medical data sharing rules supported by Apple and others

About 60 health systems are siding with Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, who is urging hospitals and clinics to take a stand against the Department of Health and Human Services rules designed to make it easier to share medical records data with patients and apps. Technology companies like Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the opposite stance and support rules to modernize medical data sharing.
Epic Systems CEO Judy Faulkner recently urged some of the largest health systems in the country to sign a letter opposing proposed rules designed to make it easier for patients to obtain their medical information and share it with apps…
The letter, which was obtained by CNBC, was addressed to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and opposed proposed rules designed to help medical information flow more easily between health systems and patients. The rules also aim to make clinical data accessible through application programming interfaces (APIs).
Epic, which is privately held, sells its electronic medical record software to hospitals across the country and is one of the largest health-technology companies in the U.S. An Epic installation is a major undertaking and can cost upwards of $1 billion for a major health system to implement…
A spokesperson for HHS told CNBC that it did indeed receive the letter. “We appreciate all stakeholder feedback as we continue to finalize the rules,” they said. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that patients are able to easily access their electronic medical records.”
MacDailyNews Take: If the Department of Health and Human Services wants to achieve their ultimate goal, they will ignore Epic Systems which seems to see a threat to its very (overly) profitable business model from an actual system that allows patients and providers to securely obtain and share medical records; a major, and costly problem (in both money and lives), among many, that exists in healthcare today. Right now, in 2020, it’s still common for health systems to only make health data available via a CD-ROM or fax! Some patients are denied access altogether. It’s ridiculous. Some companies, like Apple, want to fix this problem. Other companies want the status quo to remain and the big profits that come along with it.
It’s past time for this mess to be modernized, as long as Apple-level standards on privacy and security can be achieved since this is obviously sensitive data and maintaining privacy is of the utmost concern.
One of the biggest issues in healthcare in the U.S. today is that there is no “Quartberback” – someone running the effort, coordinating the various specialists, making sure everyone is on the same page with the treatment plan(s), drug interactions, allergies, etc. A “playbook” showing the full picture of the patient’s health data would be very useful – and let the disparate medical personnel each quarterback on their own. Hopefully, Apple can step in, build, and fulfill this need with the company’s vaunted security and privacy. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2016
In this day it is asinine that every time I see a new doctor or medical facility I have to spend 15 – 20 minutes (sometimes more) filling out multiple forms about my medical history. Every doctor and medical facility — with the appropriate access and authority granted by me — should have access to my full medical history. All doctors and medical facilitys should have access to a shared data set.
Yes, the privacy features and security on such an extensive data base would have to be extreme, and your files would have to include a verifiable log of every person and organization that viewed or touched your files. Insurance companies would NOT have direct access to all of it — just limited sets for procedure verification purposes and only under the tightest authority by me.
It can be done. It just won’t be a trivial task.
Any company that is against this concept is just trying to protect their proprietary turf. Period.
I see this from both sides: I am a patient in a practice that uses Epic, and my wife is a medical provider in the practice as well. These days she is more of a data entry clerk than medical provider. She is perpetually behind in her documentation and in danger of losing pay over the issue because she believes her work is to care for the patients she sees not to meet some asinine documentation requirement to qualify for medicare payment.
In the old days, she could dictate a quick note that would be transcribed and added to the patient’s record, fill out a quick billing form, and move on. Now every visit must have all the boxes checked again for the record to be considered complete, even if the old issue was resolved two years ago.
In short, programmers are making medical decisions rather than your provider.
Who is Judy Faulkner? Chances are, you don’t know her — but her politically connected, taxpayer-subsidized electronic medical records company may very well know you. Top Obama donor and billionaire Faulkner is founder and CEO of Epic Systems, which will soon store almost half of all Americans’ health information.
If the crony odor and the potential for abuse that this “epic” arrangement poses don’t chill your bones, you ain’t paying attention.
As I first noted last year before the IRS witch hunts and DOJ journalist snooping scandals broke out, Obama’s federal electronic medical records (EMR) mandate is government malpractice at work. The stimulus law provided a whopping $19 billion in “incentives” (read: subsidies) to force hospitals and medical professionals into converting from paper to electronic record-keeping systems. Penalties kick in next year for any provider who fails to comply with the one-size-fits-all edict.
Obamacare bureaucrats claimed the government’s EMR mandate would save money and modernize health care. As of December 2012, $4 billion had already gone out to 82,535 professionals and 1,474 hospitals; a total of $6 billion will be doled out by 2016. What have taxpayers and health care consumers received in return from this boondoggle? After hyping the alleged benefits for nearly a decade, the RAND Corporation finally admitted in January that its cost-savings predictions of $81 billion a year — used repeatedly to support the Obama EMR mandate — were, um, grossly overstated.
Among many factors, the researchers blamed “lack of interoperability” of records systems for the failure to bring down costs. And that is a funny thing, because it brings us right back to Faulkner and her well-connected company. You see, Epic Systems — the dominant EMR giant in America — is notorious for its lack of interoperability. Faulkner’s closed-end system represents antiquated, hard drive-dependent software firms that refuse to share data with doctors and hospitals using alternative platforms. Health IT analyst John Moore of Chilmark Research, echoing many industry observers, wrote in April that Epic “will ultimately hinder health care organizations’ ability to rapidly innovate.”
Question: If these subsidized data-sharing systems aren’t built to share data to improve health outcomes, why exactly are we subsidizing them? And what exactly are companies like Faulkner’s doing with this enhanced power to consolidate and control Americans’ private health information? It’s a recipe for exactly the kind of abuse that’s at the heart of the IRS and DOJ scandals.
As I reported previously, a little-noticed HHS Inspector General’s report issued last fall exposed how no one is actually verifying whether the transition from paper to electronic is improving patient outcomes and health services. No one is actually guarding against GIGO (garbage in, garbage out). No one is checking whether recipients of the EMR incentives are receiving money redundantly (e.g., raking in payments when they’ve already converted to electronic records). And no one is actually protecting private data from fraud, theft or exploitation.
But while health IT experts and concerned citizens balk, money talks. Epic employees donated nearly $1 million to political parties and candidates between 1995 and 2012 — 82 percent of it to Democrats. The company’s top 10 PAC recipients are all Democratic or left-wing outfits, from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (nearly $230,000) to the DNC Services Corporation (nearly $175,000) and the America’s Families First Action Fund Democratic super-PAC ($150,000). The New York Times reported in February that Epic and other large firms spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying for the Obama EMR “giveaway.”
Brandon Glenn of Medical Economics observes “it’s not a coincidence” that Epic’s sales “have been skyrocketing in recent years, up to $1.2 billion in 2011, double what they were four years prior.”
It’s also no coincidence, as a famous Democratic presidential candidate once railed, that the deepest-pocketed donors “are often granted the greatest access, and access is power in Washington.” That same candidate, Barack Obama, named billionaire Democratic donor Faulkner as the only industry representative on the federal panel overseeing the $19 billion EMR “incentives” program from which her company benefits grandly.
— Townhall, Michelle Malkin, May 22, 2013
The Department of Health and Human Services, is that organization from the same government of the same country that gave us the FBI? The same FBI that gave us 17 errors and omissions in order to conduct surveillance on a presidential campaign worker thanks to a secret FISA court warrant issued under false pretenses? If HHS wants to list an outliine for medical sharing by private companies, fine, but otherwise, HHS must not have any further involvement where partisan government misfits have ANYTHING to do with medical records, access to and transmission of, that they can abuse! The career bureaucrat is never to be trusted ever again!