When Apple TV+ free trials run out, will people pay?

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries with a 7‑day free trial, after which there is a monthly subscription of $4.99. Further, when anyone buys a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac, they get a year of Apple TV+ for free. There’s also a special bundle for students where those who sign up for Apple Music for $4.99/month get Apple TV+ for free. When their Apple TV+ free trials run out, will people pay?

Flixed:

We surveyed TV+ viewers in late November, a little less than a month after TV+ was available, to get an early sense of how people have received the tech giant’s foray into the entertainment business. So far, most people have found their way to Apple TV+ the same way they do to every other streaming service: by clicking a button for a free trial. 73 percent of Apple TV+ users we surveyed tried the service through this avenue. Of them, 28 percent ultimately signed up. But when people whose trials haven’t expired were asked if they would sign up, 59 percent said yes… Apple TV+ viewers watched an average of 3.31 hours per week, and they watched the most on Apple devices. Which of the following have you used to stream Apple TV+?

People enjoyed Helpsters and Servant the most out of Apple TV+’s roster. They liked Oprah’s Book Club and Snoopy in Space the least.



MacDailyNews Take: Interesting results, but very early results. For just one example, The Morning Show doesn’t really get going – but it does get going! – until you’re past episode 3, to which these early survey respondents didn’t have access. We’d love to see this survey repeated now or a couple months from now to see how it changes.

As we’ve said before, interest in Apple TV+ will build and accelerate over time as Apple’s service basically started from a standing start. As shows grab awards and headlines, as the number of series and content builds up, and Apple ramps up promotion, the service will naturally grow thanks to the simple math of new devices being purchased, each with a potential free year of Apple TV+. This service was always destined to start slowly then build and build, gathering steam over time!

By the time one year has elapsed, after 100+ million Apple TV+ free trial-eligible Apple devices have been sold worldwide, tens of millions of people will decide to sign up for just $4.99/month! And, yes, we bet Apple will leave that low price alone for many years as they do not need to make money on Apple TV+. It’s there to make the Apple ecosystem even more appealing and to help sell Apple devices.