How to fix iPad multitasking

How to fix iPad multitasking - image: iPadOS Split View
iPadOS Split View

Rene Ritchie offers up his solution for how to fix iPad multitasking.

Rene Ritchie via YouTube:

Since this week marked the 10 year anniversary of the iPad, it brought up a lot of praise and a lot of criticism from a lot of people, and the multi-window multitasking interactions were chief among them.

So, what can be done about them?

MacDailyNews Note: Currently, iPad users drag an app out of the Dock to make a Slide Over or drag it to the right or left edge of the screen to make a Split View. To turn Multitasking features on or off, go to Settings > Home Screen & Dock > Multitasking, and turn off “Allow Multiple Apps” if you don’t want to use Slide Over or Split View.

  1. The headline should be “How to make iPadOS multitasking easy for old folks”

    I wonder how people writing these articles deal with their mouths. I mean, “opening your mouth” is used in WAYYYYY too many contexts. When I open my mouth, am I eating? Am I breathing? Am I drinking? Am I talking? The mouth just needs to be simplified so that when I open my mouth it does ONE thing ONLY!

    Reply

