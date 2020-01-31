How to fix iPad multitasking

Stocks are being hit hard by concerns over rising coronavirus cases. The escalating spread of the coronavirus rattled global markets…
“Foundation,” an Apple Original drama series for Apple TV+, based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series, is the largest production ever to film in Ireland…
Did Jony Ive jump or was he pushed? Ive accounted for a number of costly flops that would have sunk even more accomplished executives…
Even some of Apple’s most dedicated fans seem to think the iPad has been something of a disappointment, but, really, Apple’s iPad has transformed computing…
After talks this week in Paris, the OECD said on Friday that nearly 140 governments have agreed to launch a rewrite of decades-old international tax rules…
Which smart home devices work best with Apple’s HomeKit? Apple’s Home app will control them all in a single app and Siri will control your lights…
In a critical bailout for an Apple supplier that has been dependent on a series of publicly-funded rescues, Japan Display said on Friday it had inked a deal…
Apple close to inking a series order for a musical comedy starring Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong. The series has been in the works at Apple for…
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down. The IBM Board of Directors has elected Arvind Krishna as CEO of the company effective April 6, 2020…
On Wednesday, Apple vowed to appeal the $1.1 billion patent-infringement verdict won by CalTech in which it was told to pay $838 million…
