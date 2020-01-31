Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ is Ireland’s largest-ever, creating over 500 jobs

International productions filming in Ireland include Foundation, an Apple Original drama series for Apple TV+, that chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

The series is based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name. After many years as a trilogy comprising Foundation, Foundation and Empire and Second Foundation, the series was expanded by two prequels, and two sequels.

The series is the largest production ever to film on location in Ireland, creating over 500 production jobs. Several training initiatives are underway for new entrants into the industry in the Limerick region, with over 40 skills development participants on the show. Irish talent is represented across the production, including award winning costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, who leads a large costume department.

David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight,” “Terminator: Dark Fate”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series.

Skydance Television is producing the series with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross serving as executive producers. Josh Friedman (“Avatar 4,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) and Robyn Asimov also serve as executive producers for the series.

Foundation stars Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”), Lee Pace (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Lou Llobell (“Voyagers”), Leah Harvey (“Fighting with My Family,” “Les Misérables”), Laura Birn (“Helene,” “The Innocents”), Terrence Mann (“Sense8”), Cassian Bilton (“A Devil’s Harmony”).

Wild Atlantic Pictures is the Irish production company for the series.

Source: Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland

MacDailyNews Take: This is the one we’re looking forward to seeing the most! It will be quite the achievement if Asimov’s sprawling saga can be condensed and adapted for an Apple TV+ series.