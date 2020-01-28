Apple Watch + AirPods > Macintosh

Earlier today, Apple revealed in a blowout earnings report that revenue for the “Wearables, Home and Accessories” category, which includes Apple Watch + AirPods, is larger than Mac revenue for the first time.
Apple’s catch-all category, which includes AirPods and Apple Watch among a bundle of other items such as accessories sold at Apple stores, surged to $10 billion in revenue in the quarter that ended in December. That’s more than the $7.1 billion Apple generated from selling Mac computers.
While Apple doesn’t break out Apple Watch or AirPods revenue individually, [Apple CEO] Cook added that Apple Watch sales hit a record during the quarter. He also said that “Wearables,” which includes those two products plus Beats headphones, would be a Fortune 150 company, implying it would generate about $20 billion in revenue per year.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s “Wearables, Home, and Accessories” category grew 37% YOY. Mac was down 3%. Still $7.1 billion in 90 days is nothing to sneeze at! (For reference, iPad brought in $5.977 billion in the quarter.)
With each Apple product that a customer buys, I think they get tighter into the ecosystem. That’s the reason that they’re buying into it. Because they like the experience, the customer experience, and so from that point of view I think each of our products can drive another product. I would think in that case it’s more likely that the iPhone comes first, but there’s no doubt in my mind that there’s some people that came into the ecosystem with the Watch. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 28, 2020
So lets put this into some context. The reason that iPhone sells 10s of millions units per quarter is that there is a larger market for phones than PCs. The same goes for Apple watches and AirPods. With the average ASP for the Mac being around $1400 and for the watch / AirPods around $150 / $ 300. Combined they only have to sell 5 times as many Apple Watch and AirPods to match Mac revenue.
So is it a surprise that now that AppleWatch and AirPods are mainstream that they do outstrip Macs in revenue? Apple have 5% market share in PCs but it is not realistic to think they will ever get to 20% worldwide and the unit volume is never going to match wearables or mobiles.
Lets put it this way. Back in the early 1998, Macs were the only product Apple really had. They were very smart to create other product lines, first the iPod, then iPhone, iPad, etc). They had to innovate outside of PCs in order to grow the company. Aren’t we glad they did…..
I agree with others. This is not surprising at all. They finally put resources to get a machine out for the professionals after 5 years. Other Mac products have not been kept up-to-date. The Mac marketplace is much smaller so the opportunties are much greater in the wearable market. If they really want the Mac market to grow they will need to put some real resources into going after the middle computer market. It has kind of been left alone. I’m surprised the Mac’s are doing as well as they are.