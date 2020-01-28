Apple closes store, restricts employee travel due to China coronavirus

Apple CEO Tim Cook said today that the company is restricting travel in China amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Cook also said that Apple is cutting back on store hours in China and have closed one store.

William Feuer for CNBC:

“We’re restricting travel to business critical travel,” Cook told CNBC’s Josh Lipton Tuesday. “For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well.” In it’s first-quarter earnings report, Apple set an unusually large guidance range for the next quarter of $63 to $67 billion. Cook said the decision to set guidance with a range of $4 billion was reflective of the coronavirus outbreak and “the uncertainty around that.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple moves are prudent given that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its China travel warning Tuesday, now cautioning all U.S. travelers to avoid the entire country. Previously, the health agency had advised against nonessential travel to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

CNBC reports, “The Department of Health and Human Services announced during a news conference later in the day that it would expand screening for the virus to 20 U.S. airports, from five. Asked about potential travel restrictions, HHS Director Alex Azar said ‘it’s important to not take anything off the table.'”