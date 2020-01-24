Okay, these teens’ disturbing AirPods trick is gross, but also cool. A new video making its way around the internet shows a new way teens are communicating with each other in class. No more passing notes scrawled on pieces of paper when you can trade an Apple AirPod!

Chris Matyszczyk for ZDNet:

It appears they’re swapping a single Apple AirPod of theirs for a single Apple AirPod of their friends. Next, they quietly type little messages using some text-to-speech app and their friends can listen to those messages while the teacher explains the highlights of the reproductive system.

Kids are swapping AirPods in class then using text to speech to ‘talk’ without talking 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/moLxK1rzbv — Louis Anslow ✪ (@LouisAnslow) January 21, 2020

Isn’t this behavior just a touch yucky? Personally, I don’t like inserting anything into my ears. I’d be especially reluctant to shove in something that’s just been inside someone else’s ear. Especially as, these days, people seem to keep their AirPods in all the time.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a slick, kinda gross, high tech way to pass messages (and earwax) in class, but it could also be used for cheating, so teachers need to be vigilant!