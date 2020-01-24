Apple Arcade has replaced my Nintendo Switch

“While the idea of having access to thousands of games on my iPhone through the App Store has always appealed to me, finding quality games that were worth my time and money was incredible hard. Not to mention the free-to-play model is so prominent in mobile developing that playing a game you really love can eventually become frustrating to play unless you decided to consistently spend money. The good news is, this has all changed with the release of Apple Arcade,” Luke Filipowicz for iMore:

The service started with approximately 80 titles (now it has over 100), and each title was precisely as advertised. A complete gaming experience without annoying pop-up ads, the need to pay for anything in-game, and not a single game needed you to be continuously connected to Wi-Fi — I was like a kid in a candy store… The last time a company gave me this much excitement about gaming-on-the-go was when Nintendo released the Switch a few years ago. I used to love taking my Switch on the bus or long road trips because it was a way to play some of my favorite games when I was away from the comfort of my living room; however, since the launch of Apple Arcade, my Nintendo Switch has rarely come out of its dock.

MacDailyNews Take: Bad news for Nintendo is great news for Apple!