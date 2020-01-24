Apple’s App Store is having issues

Apple’s App Store, a critical piece of the company’s rapidly growing Services business, is having issues today. Apple’s System Status page indicated an “ongoing” issue that affected “some users.” Apple is investigating the issue.

Alex Wilhelm for TechCrunch:

Users weren’t pleased. A quick Twitter search shows a host of complaints from users noting that they can’t make purchases on the App Store, were struggling with sign-on issues and that downloads had ground to a halt. Despite launching after the original iPhone, the App Store has become an industry to itself. According to certain data, the App Store drove $50 billion gross sales in 2019.

MacDailyNews Take: The App Store actually has a remarkable uptime record given the demands placed upon it. We’re sure Apple will get this sorted out in short order.