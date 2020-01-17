Stocks hit record highs as U.S. housing starts soar to 13-year high

Shares of Apple are up 0.45% to 316.71in early trading after Thursday’s release of better-than-forecast weekly jobless claims, strong business activity numbers, and as U.S. housing starts soared nearly 17% in December and reached a 13-year high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 32 points higher, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%…
In the U.S., housing starts soared nearly 17% in December and reached a 13-year high. That data follows Thursday’s release of better-than-forecast weekly jobless claims and strong business activity numbers from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.
Friday’s gains added to an already solid weekly performance. Through Thursday’s close, S&P 500 and Dow are up more than 1.5% each while the Nasdaq is up nearly 2%.
MacDailyNews Take: The tide continues to rise! A strong economy obviously benefits makers of coveted goods such as Apple. It also benefits AAPL shareholders. Plus the multi-year super cycle that’ll be kicked off by “iPhone 5G” looms!
Some details: Housing starts jumped 16.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million units last month, the highest level since December 2006. Data for November was revised higher to show homebuilding rising to a pace of 1.375 million units (vs. the previously reported 1.365 million units). Housing starts were up 40.8% year-over-year in December.
3 Comments
OK everyone, let’s cry together: I hate Trump, I hate Trump…. it’s all his fault… it’s all his fault
You’re welcome. Again.
Agreed the economy is growing fast. Great for my APPL stocks and 401k in general. Employment is at a all time high and wages are increasing (especially in tech areas).
Haven’t seen house prices rising yet. The buying season won’t really pick up until April and the spate of new housing may help with demand.
Of course if the economy overheats we could end up in the same credit crunch mess that we had in 2008. Boom and bust will happened again. Enjoy the ride whilst it lasts.