TSMC says no plans to make chips in America, for now

Apple chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) says they have no “short term” plans to make chip in America, but the company may do so in the future.
In response to reports indicating Washington has increased its pressure on TSMC to have a plant in the US for the fabrication of high-security products, the Taiwan-based foundry said that it has no such plans in the short term but the feasibility is being evaluated…
The global IC foundry market is forecast to increase 17% in 2020, outpacing the overall semiconductor sector’s 8% growth, according to TSMC CEO CC Wei. TSMC will continue to see its sales increase outperform the overall IC foundry market growth this year, said Wei.
MacDailyNews Take: Feasibility studies can (be made to) take a long time. Certainly long enough to outlast U.S. administrations, even if they are in 8-year blocks — which is a negative aspect of the U.S. Presidential term limit*.
*We’ve rethought term limits. The U.S. Presidential term limit gives the rest of the world a hard and fast end date they can shoot for while stringing along U.S. officials with vague promises. If there were no term limits and a U.S. President were young enough and popular enough to achieve reelection, more things would get done more quickly, as nobody would know for sure how long the administration would run. There’d be no “running out the clock,” which has been endemic since the Twenty-second Amendment was ratified in 1951. We often wonder if this is what China tries to with U.S. trade talks.
The Presidential term limit, in effect, handicaps the U.S. President, since U.S. Congresspeople, Senators, career government officials, and world leaders can, and do, simply wait them out. There would also not be a years-long second (and last) term “lame duck” period every four years during which pretty much nothing much seems to happen.
This goes for any President, regardless of party; they should not be handicapped by term limits. The benefits of a term limited U.S. Presidency are outweighed by the inaction it naturally induces.
The U.S. system has always had the ultimate term limit: the voting booth.
That is up to Apple, long term….
The 22nd was nothing more than a power grab by Congress and it needs to be repealed or joined by another amendment placing equivalent limits on Congressional terms.
Please ad to your amendment; Congress will be removed from their cadillac insurance plans and will now enroll in the same plans used by their subjects. They will also be required to go through the registration process themselves…no congressional staff assistance.
MDN, once a Democrat is president.
WE’VE RETHOUGHT TERM LIMITS YET AGAIN! 2 YEARS ONLY!!
MDN, once a Republican is president,
WE’VE RETHOUGHT TERM LIMITS AGAIN! A TERM SHOULD BE FOR 100 YEARS!
I find it hilarious that they didn’t hit upon this epiphany until THIS president. 🙂 But you know, they’re old and that problem will sort itself out.
You know how cults are.
Two questions:
Which part of “This goes for any President, regardless of party’ didn’t you understand?
Can you refute any of MDN’s very valid points about the detrimental effects of U.S. Presidential term limits or dis you just want to sound foolish?
IIRC the indue of term limits came up when FDR died and the country was at a bit off a loss at what was going on. Harry Truman stepped in with idle problem personally, but had to catch up on all the secret “things” (like the atom bomb) that had been kept hidden from him.
Nixon had his staff talk about removing Term limits for the Presidency, but that died pretty fast – just like any effort by Trump will face. Basically Trump really needs a third term to keep him protected from Prosecutors.
Regarding term limits, I would refer MDN to Steve Jobs’s famous Stanford Commencement speech. There have been plenty of presidents who accomplished plenty of domestic and foreign policy in only four years.