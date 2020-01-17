TSMC says no plans to make chips in America, for now

Apple chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) says they have no “short term” plans to make chip in America, but the company may do so in the future.

TSMC says they have no plans to make chips in America, for now, but “the feasibility is being evaluated.”

DigiTimes:

In response to reports indicating Washington has increased its pressure on TSMC to have a plant in the US for the fabrication of high-security products, the Taiwan-based foundry said that it has no such plans in the short term but the feasibility is being evaluated… The global IC foundry market is forecast to increase 17% in 2020, outpacing the overall semiconductor sector’s 8% growth, according to TSMC CEO CC Wei. TSMC will continue to see its sales increase outperform the overall IC foundry market growth this year, said Wei.

MacDailyNews Take: Feasibility studies can (be made to) take a long time. Certainly long enough to outlast U.S. administrations, even if they are in 8-year blocks — which is a negative aspect of the U.S. Presidential term limit*.

*We’ve rethought term limits. The U.S. Presidential term limit gives the rest of the world a hard and fast end date they can shoot for while stringing along U.S. officials with vague promises. If there were no term limits and a U.S. President were young enough and popular enough to achieve reelection, more things would get done more quickly, as nobody would know for sure how long the administration would run. There’d be no “running out the clock,” which has been endemic since the Twenty-second Amendment was ratified in 1951. We often wonder if this is what China tries to with U.S. trade talks.

The Presidential term limit, in effect, handicaps the U.S. President, since U.S. Congresspeople, Senators, career government officials, and world leaders can, and do, simply wait them out. There would also not be a years-long second (and last) term “lame duck” period every four years during which pretty much nothing much seems to happen.

This goes for any President, regardless of party; they should not be handicapped by term limits. The benefits of a term limited U.S. Presidency are outweighed by the inaction it naturally induces.

The U.S. system has always had the ultimate term limit: the voting booth.