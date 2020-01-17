Tile will testify against Apple in U.S. Congressional antitrust hearing today

Tile will testify against Apple, as one of four companies testifying at the latest hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee in Colorado on Friday, urging Congress to look at how much larger companies such as Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook operate.

Nandita Bose for Reuters:

In April 2019, Tile.com, which helps users find lost or misplaced items, suddenly found itself competing with Apple Inc, after years of enjoying a mutually beneficial relationship… [In 2019] Tile’s executives read news reports of Apple launching a hardware product along with a service that resembled what Tile sold. By June, Apple had stopped selling Tile’s products in stores and has since hired away one of its engineers. “After thoughtful consideration and months of bringing our concerns to Apple through regular… channels, Tile has made the decision to continue raising concerns over Apple’s anti-competitive practices,” Tile general counsel Kirsten Daru told Reuters in an interview. The startup will be one of four companies testifying at the latest hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee in Colorado on Friday, urging Congress to look at how these companies use their considerable clout in the online market to hurt rivals.

MacDailyNews Take: Tile will testify against Apple? What’s Tile going to testify about, that they read on some rumors blog that they might actually be getting some competition finally? Are antitrust complaints about vaporware a thing now? Puleeze.

Yes, Apple Tags are coming (someday soon, we hope). No, competition is not illegal. Companies are allowed to try to make better mousetraps. For running to Congress like a whiny little you-know-what, we hope Tile gets so sherlocked that they can’t see straight. Get lost, Tile.