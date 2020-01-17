Cost of Peacock streaming service: Free with ads – $9.99 per month

NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service will offer free and $5-per-month options with advertising to try to win customers for its service. Viewers who want to avoid ads can pay $9.99 per month. Peacock will debut for Comcast customers on April 15 and across the United States on July 15. The company plans to expand the service to other countries over time. The cost of Peacock outside the U.S. will be announced at a later date.

Reuters:

Executives unveiled their offering at a celebrity-studded presentation to investors inside Studio 8H in New York’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza where long-running sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” is broadcast. Actor and writer Tina Fey, who is creating a comedy series for Peacock, appeared onstage to highlight the breadth of programming to be available, from next-day access to current NBC series to the entire catalog of shows such as “Cheers,” “30 Rock,” “The Office” and “Saturday Night Live”, as well as classic movies from Jaws to Jurassic Park. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said his show and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” would be available to some customers of Peacock… Peacock will be one of the last entries in the crowded streaming landscape, dominated by Netflix Inc and including Walt Disney Co’s Disney+, Apple Inc’s Apple TV+, Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Prime Video, Hulu (controlled by Disney), and ViacomCBS Inc’s CBS All Access. In May, AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia will launch its new entrant, HBO Max.

MacDailyNews Take: So, the cost of Peacock is a bit confusing, but we’ll give it a try: Peacock Free is free and includes ads. Peacock Premium customers can upgrade to ad-free version for $5 per month, while all other customers can get the ad-free version for $9.99 per month. Peacock Premium is free for Comcast and Cox subscribers, but costs $4.99 per month for non-bundled customers. Peacock Free, which will include more than 7,500 hours of programming including classic NBC series, plus news and sports, including – importantly – the Olympics.

Obviously, with a free tier, Peacock will be a success and it will generate revenue for Comcast via advertising. NBCUniversal hopes to lure advertisers through the vast amounts of data it can use to target commercials based on viewers’ interests, including data from Comcast’s cable TV set-top boxes, Reuters reports. State Farm, Target Corp and Unilever PLC are among the early advertisers on the service, which will bring in “hundreds of millions” of dollars in initial advertising revenue, NBCUniversal said in a statement.