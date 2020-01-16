Google parent Alphabet hits trillion-dollar market cap for first time

There are now four trillion dollar companies in the U.S. Google’s parent company Alphabet hit the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone, making it the fourth U.S. company to hit the milestone after Apple, Microsoft, and then Amazon.

Jennifer Elias for CNBC:

Apple was the first to hit the market cap milestone in 2018. Then, Microsoft and Amazon followed. Apple and Microsoft are still valued at more than a trillion dollars while Amazon has since fallen below the mark. Analysts are bullish on the company’s newly appointed CEO, Sundar Pichai… Optimism also comes from the company’s growth in its Cloud business, which — while still far behind the leader Amazon and runner-up Microsoft — doubled its revenue run rate from $1 billion to $2 billion per quarter between Feb. 2018 and July 2019. The company expects similar growth in the year ahead as it continues pouring extensive resources, including tripling its sales force and boosting its Google Cloud Health segment. However, the business does face challenges as it contends with issues surrounding trust perceptions.

MacDailyNews Take: Googlebet has “issues surrounding trust perception?” Shocking.

Currently, the 5th place company, Facebook — another one with “issues surrounding trust perception” — has a long way to go to join the trillion dollar club with a valuation around $620 billion.

Apple Inc. is currently worth $1.382 trillion. Microsoft is next at $1.291 trillion. Amazon is fourth at $931.077 trillion.