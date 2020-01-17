Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.49, or 1.11%, to $318.73, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $318.74.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $151.70.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.397 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.397T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.298T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.021T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $924.523B
5. Facebook (FB) – $633.488B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $569.149B
• Walmart (WMT) – $326.105B
• Disney (DIS) – $259.870B
• Intel (INTC) – $262.427B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $212.461B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $168.693B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $148.861B
• IBM (IBM) – $123.712B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.441B
• Sony (SNE) – $88.371B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $59.439B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.299B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.927B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.896B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.575B
• Nokia (NOK) – $23.291B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.702B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.770B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.639B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $55.655M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
2 Comments
mo money! mo money! mo money!
I don’t understand any analyst who has a Sell recommendation on Apple. Anyone following their advice would be missing out on one of Apple’s best years, in terms of share gains. Any analyst who is so far off with possibly the top stock of 2019, should be fired immediately for gross incompetence. I should find out what stocks those analysts actually recommended as Buys and Strong Buys to see how they turned out. Maybe I’m judging them too harshly without any context. I honestly think the worst Apple should be recommended is a Hold because of the buybacks and dividends.
It’s rather amusing how so many stocks are quickly being accepted as trillion-dollar market cap stocks. Apple actually wasn’t accepted as being worth that value when it was approaching that mark. It was considered as just a “bubble” in terms of value and shouldn’t be breaking “the law of large numbers” and such. Now, I suppose any major tech stock can become a trillion-dollar company without anyone saying it doesn’t belong there.
I’m anxious to see how well Alphabet does on earnings. They must be selling an awful lot of ads to become a trillion-dollar company. I’m glad I use a couple of ad-blockers so I don’t have to see them. Alphabet is sure lucky Apple is using Google Search by default. Alphabet is likely making back far more than the $3B they give to Apple. I’m not sure why Apple needs that money but I suppose there must be some reason they’re supporting Google Search.