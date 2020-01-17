Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.49, or 1.11%, to $318.73, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $318.74.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $151.70.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.397 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.397T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.298T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.021T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $924.523B

5. Facebook (FB) – $633.488B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $569.149B

• Walmart (WMT) – $326.105B

• Disney (DIS) – $259.870B

• Intel (INTC) – $262.427B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $212.461B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $168.693B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $148.861B

• IBM (IBM) – $123.712B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.441B

• Sony (SNE) – $88.371B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $59.439B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.299B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.927B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.896B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.575B

• Nokia (NOK) – $23.291B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.702B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.770B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.639B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $55.655M

