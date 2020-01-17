Are you starting to feel streaming fatigue?

As yet another streaming service, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, enters the heavily saturated space, one Wall Street analyst says consumers might be starting to feel streaming fatigue.

Heidi Chung for Yahoo Finance:

“I think you are starting to see some [streaming] fatigue. But I think it also comes down to numbers,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said on Yahoo Finance’s On The Move.

NBC unveiled details on its upcoming streaming service “Peacock” Thursday. The service is expected to launch in July and will have one completely free ad-supported version and two paid tiers of Peacock Premium… By offering a completely free ad-supported version, Peacock is attempting to stand out from a crowded field…

Ives estimated that the average household in the U.S. is spending about $35 per month on streaming services, and he believes the capacity will max out at $55 per month. For $55 per month, consumers can subscribe to the lowest tier Netflix and Hulu subscriptions, HBO Now, Showtime, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Those six subscriptions would total $53.

“Definitely streaming fatigue out there, but if you look right now, especially with the HBO coming in the spring, there’s going to be some winners and losers. But as of right now, we think Peacock’s a winner in terms of the way that strategically they’ve launched it,” Ives said.