Apple today announced “Dear…,” a new documentary series executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler (“The September Issue,” “Untitled Billie Eilish Documentary”).

The series will premiere globally this spring on Apple TV+, a new home for the world’s most creative storytellers, includign Steve Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alfonso Cuarón, Jason Katims, and many more.

Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear…” takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The 10-episode series will profile internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.

The series is executive produced by Cutler alongside Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content and Cutler Productions produce the project for Apple.

“Dear…” joins Apple TV+’s slate of series hailing from award-winning storytellers, including the Critics’ Choice Award-winning and Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated series “The Morning Show”; critically acclaimed series “Little America” and “Dickinson”; along with Cinema for Peace Award winner “The Elephant Queen”; as well as upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series “Visible: Out on Television” and “Home”; and documentaries “Beastie Boys Story” and “Dads.”

Apple TV+ is now available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, as well as select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

