NBCUniversal’s Peacock marks end of ‘phase one’ of the streaming era

NBCUniversal is the last of the major media companies’ streaming offerings to set a launch date. The company will unveil its streaming service Peacock on Thursday at an investor day in New York, joining other recent entrants such as Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Quibi.

Alex Sherman for CNBC:

Peacock is the last of the known major media streaming services to officially “launch,” joining Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Quibi as subscription video products that will compete or are now competing against Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, CBS All Access and others.

Thursday’s announcement will essentially close out phase one of the streaming era: product announcements and launch dates. Phase two will be figuring out how these services interact with each other and traditional bundled pay television…

About 80 million U.S. households still subscribe to some form of satellite or cable TV, down from a peak of close to 100 million roughly a decade ago… Then again, 80 million U.S. households is still a huge number. More Americans still subscribe to cable and satellite TV than Netflix, which has about 60 million subscribers, or any other streaming service.