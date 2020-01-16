Throughout Tim Cook’s tenure as Apple CEO, critics have lamented his lack of “the vision thing,” casting doubt on his ability to launch breakthrough products on the level of the iPhone. Ridiculous, yes, as the iPhone is the best selling product of all time.

One can criticize Cook for not being a visionary, but that’s unfairly comparing him to an absolute legendary visionary. Criticizing Cook for not inventing a new all-time bestseller just sounds silly. Cook did take what Steve Jobs built and leverage the iPhone and other products and services to keep Apple growing, helping to boost the company’s market value well past $1 trillion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has had a remarkable run – and it’s not over yet!

Steve Kovach for CNBC:

Apple under Cook hasn’t invented a new, game-changing product like the iPhone. Instead, he’s leveraged the iPhone’s success into new areas of growth… Apple’s stock is up about 480% since Cook took over in August 2011. It became the first publicly traded company to reach a $1 trillion market cap in 2018… The iPhone was a once-in-a-generation product, and it would’ve been technically impossible to recreate that magic. The writing was on the wall, and Cook formed a new path for growth outside the iPhone… The foundation is in place for Apple to get more out of its subscription services in the coming years as it builds out its content offerings. Wearables have turned into the sleeper hit for Apple, with Citi analysts estimating last month that the segment could show $10 billion in sales for the holiday quarter. That would make Apple’s wearables business alone about seven times larger than all of Twitter… Even if Apple [with 5G] fails to spur another iPhone super cycle, so far the company hasn’t needed one. Adding new products to the already massive installed base of iPhones has been more than enough.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote late last year:

Cook can’t win. The iPhone is arguably the best-selling, most successful product ever. Against this, Cook is judged by some; unfairly… it’s unfair to criticize Cook for not coming up with something bigger than the iPhone. There is nothing bigger. This side of sub-$1,000 personal teleporters, there may never be anything like it.

By any reasonable measure, Apple Watch and AirPods are blockbuster products about which any other company on earth can only dream. Apple Music is also a blockbuster success! So, really, Tim Cook’s Apple had a great decade, including at least three new blockbusters! (And, btw, have you seen Apple’s share price?)

We continue to look forward to Apple’s bright future, especially as we believe Apple Glasses have the potential to change everything at least as much as did iPhone, and maybe even more!

As always and regardless of who Apple’s CEO is, following Steve Jobs’ act is an impossible, generally thankless task (outside of the becoming fabulously rich aspect, of course). — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, November 6, 2017