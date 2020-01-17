Entrepreneur to Congress: Apple’s App Store appeals process would make ‘Kafka blush’

Technology executives said in a congressional hearing in Boulder, Colorado on Friday that Apple has too much power over the company’s App Store platform, which is the only way for most people to install software on iPhones and iPads.
The hearing, held by the House Antitrust Subcommittee, is another signal that Washington lawmakers are increasingly scrutinizing big technology companies over power that might not always harm consumers, but can hurt smaller businesses.
The hearing, which focused on Amazon, Facebook, and Google, and at times Apple, also indicates that lawmakers continue to lump big technology antitrust concerns together, despite the fact that the companies operate different marketplaces and face different allegations of anti-competitive behavior.
Basecamp founder David Heinemeier Hansson said that anyone who submits applications to the App Store is worried that Apple could reject their app, and that the company’s system of appeals is difficult to navigate.
“All it takes is being assigned the wrong clerk,” Hansson said. “Then you’ll be stuck in an appeals process that would make Kafka blush.”
Hansson was referring to Franz Kafka’s novel “The Trial,” which describes a frustrating, mysterious bureaucracy.
MacDailyNews Take: Great soundbite.
Apple.com’s “App Store” page explains: We created the App Store with two goals in mind: that it be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. We take responsibility for ensuring that apps are held to a high standard for privacy, security, and content because nothing is more important than maintaining the trust of our users.
We created the App Store Review Guidelines to provide clear guidance to developers on building the best apps for our customers. The five pillars of the guidelines — Safety, Performance, Business, Design, and Legal — require that apps offered on the App Store are safe, provide a good user experience, adhere to our rules on user privacy, secure devices from malware and threats, and use approved business models.
Addressing the investigations in general:
1) Apple is not the only phone maker. Apple has only 20% market share.
You can make phone calls, load apps, get 911, do internet etc on other phones. Consumers don’t have lack of choice. Developers can make products for those other phones.
Apple is not a monopoly.
having ONE phone iPhone a walled garden unlike the other 400 phone makers actually INCREASES consumer choice.
2) For decades already stores have ‘HOUSE BRANDS’. Walmart , Target etc all have house brands.
Tile is complaining about Apple trying to build a similar product. So what about all those Ketchup companies trying to compete against a Giant Groceries ‘house brand Ketchup’?
Walmart even makes house branded clothing, furniture etc.
Personally I think the only reason Apple is there is because of the Click Bait Publicity.
FYI in some Giant Box stores you sometimes have to PAY for good shelf space (eye level etc)
Imagine Apple ranking your app higher if you pay them…
3) THIRD PARTY STORES
If Government foolishly mandates 3rd party stores, apps that you might use regularly might move completely out of the App Store . Outside they can load all kinds of malware and tracking software
(go look at the toxic hell stew of Android. Huawei CEO says it’s top execs use Apple products. Huawei CFO caught in Vancouver had an iPhone 7, a Macbook and an iPad. She won’t trust Huawei financial info on Android phones or tablets even made by Huawei . Note the argument that the CFO had an iPhone 7 to ‘study’ is ridiculous. Won’t she have an iPhone X which was out then for months? When out on Bail she requested her Apple gear back ‘for work’. FYI copies of her drive had been made, unread and sealed by court )
Even mighty Facebook was taken to task by Apple when it was found illegally tracking teenagers.
Imagine apps like this moving completely out of Apple into third party stores, no more checks on surveillance etc. (Trusting ‘government’ to do this is a joke).
And some apps you HAVE to use for example many businesses absolutely need Facebook etc.
For people who give example of Mac having third party stores, note Tracking and other malware today is WAY more sophisticated than when the Mac came out decades ago. AI driven malware can be lethal (example AI can monitor countless phones simultaneously)
4) Piracy.
What do so many developers like iOS, one big reason is piracy on Android.
Read some developers blogs, on Android 90% of their app installed on phones are pirate versions.
With third party stores there is no way or very hard for Average Consumers to determine which is a pirate.
Imagine if you use Messaging App ‘ABC’. Imagine if the person you are responding to is using PIRATED ‘ABC’. You can have all kinds of sh!t downloaded onto your phone. (Again ask Toxic Hellstew Android).
Developers also lose money and very quickly the eco-system is compromised.
I can give many more reasons why I like the walled garden but my post is long already.
Yea, go to any retail store, and make some demands where your product should go. Macys. Shoprite. 7/11. YOU do not dictate how the store sells what they sell. Don’t like it, go sell to 4x the audience over on Android.
You want to control how a store sells. Make your own OS. Make your own store. This is noise.
Just imagine, a top level engineer who understands the complex logic of code but can’t comprehend and follow the stipulations in the agreement.
Here is a weird option for consumers – if they don’t like the App Store and the way Apple does things … shocker, you don’t have to buy an iPad or iPhone.
I know, crazy right? In fact, you can go buy any number of Android devices out there and do whatever the heck you want.
It’s called choice. Concept for those not into liberty and freedom I know. But Apple does not have even close to a market monopoly in any market they play in, thus, their locked little ecosystem threatens and stifles no one anywhere anytime. Don’t like it, do something else.