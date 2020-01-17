This iPhone revenue chart of the past decade is crazy

Writing for Six Colors, Jason Snell has had some fun with charts, documenting a decade of Apple growth. One chart in particular is breathtaking. It 2009, the new flagship, iPhone 3GS, took over on June 19, 2009. In the last year of the chart, 2019, the flagship iPhone was the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, released on September 21, 2018. In the last months of 2019, of course, they were supplanted by the current flagship iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Baby, iPhone has come a long, long way in ten short years: from 3.5-inch LCD to a 6.5-inch OLED and from a single fixed-focus 2.0-megapixel camera to triple 12mp ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. We won’t even get into the massive processor and myriad other leaps!

Jason Snell for Six Colors:

The decade was clearly a success for the Mac, but it was an incremental success. The Mac business didn’t quite double between 2009 and 2019, but it came close. The first decade of this century was one of enormous growth for the Mac, but this one was still pretty good, if not spectacular.

If charts don’t always clearly portray just how much Apple’s business has grown over the decade, they really obscure just how huge the iPhone is compared to Apple’s businesses. I try to get it across in other chart types, but these historical revenue charts never do it justice because the scale of the charts doesn’t match.

So this time, I thought I’d match the scales. The Mac and iPad charts [in the full article] are both at the same scale. Below I’ll leave the chart for the decade, at the same scale as the Mac and iPad.