Apple inks sweeping overall deal with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Apple has signed a sweeping overall deal with multi-award-winning actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Under the multi-year agreement, Louis-Dreyfus will develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and star. The deal marks her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service.
“I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”
One of the most influential names in Hollywood, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her iconic roles in “Saturday Night Live,” “Seinfeld,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Veep.” She has broken records with multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice Awards for her work as an actress and producer, and is a recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Louis-Dreyfus will be seen in Fox Searchlight’s upcoming “Downhill”, where she stars alongside Will Ferrell. The biting comedy, for which she also serves as a producer, is directed by Jim Rash and Nat Faxon, and is inspired by the 2014 Swedish film “Force Majeure.”
Source: Apple Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to both Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Apple!
3 Comments
If I was a famous person “inking a deal” with Apple, I would have some fun at the press conference.
“As part of my new deal with my ‘friends at Apple,’ we will be bringing out a new 15″ iPad Pro. Pro mode allows access to UNIX command line. Apple will also be developing a new Computer Science line of computers appealing to researchers, enthusiasts, and others interested in more than just an off the shelf experience. These CS machines will start with the new Orchard series low cost, credit-card sized computers that plug into an inexpensive monitor or TV and are capable of using a standard keyboard or mouse. They will run iOS, LINUX, and macOS, programmable in languages like Python, Swift, and Javascript. Standard iPads will be useable as monitors.
Orchard offerings will grow to include High Performance CS machines built by enthusiasts to suit their specific requirements.
Apple will be introducing a new server line for home and small to medium size businesses as well as enterprise workgroups. In addition, Apple will duplicate the server experience in iCloud, creating a cloud based experience allowing businesses to forever remove the small to medium sized computer room if they so desire.
And we will make some woke movies and shit. I guess. Or high concept science fiction where the world is doing great!”
You do know that it does not take a special Mac Pro mode to run Unix shell scripts, Python, Swift, iPad monitors, or most of the other things you mention? All out of the box or just a download away. There isn’t a credit-card sized computer… but an iPhone is pretty close and can drive a lot of the peripherals you mention.
A Big Yawn to that. Just another typical America-hating Lib.
Why can’t Apple just buy rights to all the great old shows that aren’t even available any.
Hogan’s Heroes would be great along with all the original Episodes of Magnum P.I., Simon & Simon, Hawaii Five-O, Kung Fu.
All the good shows before this Political correctness crap.