120FPS Fortnite on iPad Pro is so good, it’s unfair to other platforms!

A new update to Fortnite now allows gameplay at 120 frames per second on iPad Pro. The gameplay is so fast and smooth on iPad Pro, that players on other platforms are complaining iPad users have an unfair advantage!

So, squad up and compete to be the last one standing in Battle Royale, or use your imagination to build your dream Fortnite in Creative. The game requires an internet connection and iOS 11 or above. Note: Fortnite does not support: iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus; iPad Air, Mini 2, 3; iPod Touch 6th gen. and lower.

Max Tech:

Epic Games has updated Fortnite to support 120FPS frame rate on the 2018 iPad Pro, along with L3 and R3 controller support. So in this video, we put 120FPS to the test and see how much battery life the iPad Pro drains in 1 full hour of gaming. We also test it out with the Xbox controller and show off the new L3 and R3 controls and talk about how well they work. We used a Blackmagic camera at 120FPS to show you guys slow-motion footage of Fortnite gameplay so you can see all of this high-frame rate goodness!

MacDailyNews Take: Get an iPad Pro or you have no chance! Videos like this will actually help sell a lot of iPad Pro units to gamers.

What’s new in Fortnite 11.40.1:

• 120FPS Gameplay: 120fps gameplay is now available on the 2018 iPad Pro. Head to settings on this device to activate.

• Controller Support: Thumbstick buttons are now supported on iOS 13 and above.

More info and download link for Fortnite Battle Royale & Party Hub via Apple’s App Store .

