Apple TV+ releases 2nd trailer for ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day will debut globally on Friday, February 7, exclusively on Apple TV+. All nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy will be available on Apple TV+ the day of premiere, so binge away, if that’s your wont. The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

Apple TV’s YouTube channel:

Introducing Ian Grimm: Builder of Worlds. Watch Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet on February 7 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_MythicQuest Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game—they happen in the office. “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (3arts), Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (Ubisoft), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).

MacDailyNews Take: As wer wrote earlier this month, this is a promising concept. Not a new concept (9 to 5, Office Space, The Office, Silicon Valley, etc., etc. etc.), but a promising setup nonetheless. We remain cautiously optimistic on this one. The potential is there. Hopefully it will be fulfilled!

Here’s the show’s official trailer: