Apple, BMW, and other companies call on EU to take action on patent trolls

Apple has retained Lisa Ellman, a parter at Hogan Lovells and a specialist in drone and aviation law, to serve as a lobbyist in Washington D.C…
Today, the 2020 SXSW Film Festival unveiled that three new projects from Apple TV+ have been selected for special screenings at this year’s lineup…
M. Night Shyamalan has been slapped with a federal lawsuit that claims “Servant is a wholesale copy of Plaintiff Francesca Gregorini’s 2013 feature film “The Truth About Emanuel.”
Apple has acquired Xnor.ai, a Seattle startup specializing in low-power, edge-based artificial intelligence tools for somewhere in the range of $200 million. Alan Boyle, Taylor Soper, and Todd Bishop for Geek Wire: The acquisition echoes Apple’s high-profile purchase of Seattle AI startup Turi in 2016… The arrangement suggests that Xnor’s AI-enabled image recognition tools could […]
Apple currently offers 3 factory GPU options for the 2019 Mac Pro, but here are third party GPUs that cost less and run just as fast as Apple’s options…
Apple today announced that it has acquired “Beastie Boys Story,” a new nonfiction film from Grammy Award-winning Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz and Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze…
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that Apple and other companies should cooperate with U.S. investigators as law enforcement officials continued probing last month’s Islamic terrorist attack…
France is finalizing a bill to force video-on-demand services from Apple, Netflix, Disney, Amazon and others to invest at least 25% of their revenue…
Forensics firm Cellebrite has released a new update its UFED Physical Analyzer software that could be used to access data on the Pensacola Islamic terrorist’s iPhones…
Monopolists are endlessly inventing ways of extracting rents from their customers and suppliers. In fact, the saying works even outside the free-for-data model of Facebook and Google…