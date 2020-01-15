Apple, BMW, and other companies call on EU to take action on patent trolls

OltNews:

Apple, Microsoft and BMW, together with a wide group of other technology companies and carmakers, called on the EU to take action against the so-called patent trolls, which buy patents in the hope of making a profit through licenses or lawsuits.

In a letter to the European Commission, a group of 35 companies and four industry groups warned that patent trolls stifled innovation.

They called on Thierry Breton, the new commissioner who oversees industrial policy and technology, to develop strict rules to prohibit patentees from “playing the system.”