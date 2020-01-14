Disney+ tops Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Amazon in user satisfaction

Disney+ is getting higher usr satisfaction scores than Apple TV+ and other established streaming services, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Kevin Tran for Variety:

That’s according to new data from a survey conducted in December 2019 by YouGov in partnership with Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP). The survey was conducted online among 1,182 U.S. adults. Of surveyed respondents, 76% gave Disney Plus a 4 or 5 out of 5 when asked to rank their satisfaction with the service, with 0 being “very dissatisfied” and 5 being “very satisfied.” Meanwhile, this figure was just 48% for Apple TV Plus. Only respondents who had indicated they had used the services were asked to rank them. One of these key areas where Apple TV doesn’t measure up to Disney Plus and the others is product design. In fact, 53% of survey respondents gave Apple TV Plus a 4 or 5 out of 5 when asked to rank the service’s user interface, with 0 being “very hard to use” and 5 being “very easy to use.” Comparatively, 77% gave Disney Plus a 4 or 5, which notably is higher than the figures for Prime Video (68%) and Hulu (73%).

MacDailyNews Take: Apple needs to make it even more blatantly obvious, right up front, where to get to Apple TV+ content from within the Apple TV app. Even though Apple TV+ is listed first in the “Apple TV Channels” section, it obviously needs to be even clearer.

Other services have their own apps. They are not mixed with third-party services and TV show/movie promos as in Apple’s TV app. This is likely the source of the confusion and why other services all score higher in both UI and discovery.

When subscribers sign into tv.apple.com in a browser, it’s a much cleaner experience as it’s all about — and only about — Apple TV+ content.