Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million on mobile in its first two months

Katie Williams for SensorTower:

Two months after Disney’s long-anticipated entrance into the streaming video on demand, or SVOD, market with Disney+, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data confirms that the service’s mobile app has now been downloaded nearly 41 million times across the App Store and Google Play and has generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending.

Disney+ had the best launch month of all comparable SVOD apps in terms of user spending — and we can now confirm that this also holds true when considering its second month post-launch. Disney+ generated $43.9 million during its second month, in addition to the $53.3 million it made during its first 30 days… in comparison, Disney rival HBO Now grossed $23.7 million during its first 60 days—even when launching alongside a new season of its top program, Game of Thrones—and Showtime grossed $1.2 million.