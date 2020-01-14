A day after President Donald Trump’s attorney general accused Apple of not being helpful in an investigation of a terrorist attack in Florida, Trump said on Tuesday that the Cupertino California-based company has refused to unlock phones used by criminals:
We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. — President Donald Trump
We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: Once again, Founding Father Ben Franklin said it best:
Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759
Why don’t these genius politicians next attempt to legislate in purple unicorns? They’re equally as plentiful as secure backdoors. – MacDailyNews, October 3, 2018
This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funds encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016
7 Comments
Like I said the other day Apple needs to drastically improve PR and explain the issue that not that it won’t but can’t unlock the phone. And that universal back doors make all devices vulnerable to criminal hackers.
Remember how Apple PR let the fake China labour issue run out of control? The actual suicide rate of Foxconn was lower than China in general and lower than the rate among USA college students (approximate age of Foxconn workers). And the child labourers issue was based on fabrications of ‘eyewitness’ Mike Daisey who later amid the made it all up.
But due to Apple PR dismal performance Apple is still frequently labelled as a labour abuser years later. Latest during the Golden Globes where the host referred to ‘Apple sweatshops’.
Amid is of course admit
“Technology — nobody knows more about technology than me.” – Trump, December 2018
So unlock it yourself, you dingdong.
The orange curse
Trump is completely wrong on this issue. I don’t expect him to get it, because whoever is his tech specialist is likely totally misrepresenting reality to trump. Sad.
The biggest difference with me and Cheeto is that demand a warrant.
I had hopes on this, but alas, it doesn’t matter who it is and it doesn’t matter which level of government. They always talk big on privacy when it comes to protecting our shopping habits from Facebook and the like, but when it comes to the really important shit, PROTECTING US FROM THEM, it’s always a different story. This has been explained to the world ad nausea, and still, STILL they want a back door into technology.
You’d also think that someone like Trump, who like him or not, has experienced what it is like to have the United States Government, with no other probable cause than a significant number of its most entrenched members just don’t like him, come after private information and literally use it to piece together fantasies that neither be proven or disproven and then use those fantasies to accuse you of their matters of opinion.
When I wanted nothing to do with my family, I’ve experienced what it was like to have them using my father’s girlfriend dig up my phone records because she worked for my carrier. It’s a very frustrating feeling when you know it is happening and you can’t prove it.