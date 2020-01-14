Apple side to be developing 5G-enabled iPad with mmWave support

All-new designs push 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays to the edges of iPad Pro.
Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models

Apple is developing a 5G-enabled iPad with mmWave support, DigiTimes is reporting.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report claims Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering will supply antenna-in-package technology for the 5G iPad, in addition to 5G iPhones. While not specified, it is almost certain that this model would be an iPad Pro given 5G is a high-end feature with higher production costs.

While the first 5G iPhones are expected in fall 2020, the report does not indicate when the 5G iPad would be released. Major new features often come to the iPhone before the iPad, but a notable exception was the third-generation iPad receiving LTE support in March 2012, prior to the iPhone 5 in September 2012.

MacDailyNews Take: of course Apple is developing 5G-enabled iPad with mmWave support! The big surprise would be if we see it this spring with Apple making iPad Pro their debut 5G-capable device.

