Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 2

Several weeks after the release of iOS 13.3, Apple today seeded developers with the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, nearly a month after seeding the first 13.3.1 betas.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There’s no word yet on what’s in the iOS 13.3.1 update, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in the iOS 13.3 update. Specifically, it could address some issues with Communication Limits, fixing a workaround with the Contacts app that allowed children text someone who contacted them from an unknown number.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping Apple’s continued work on cleaning up not-so-lucky iOS 13 – it’s a big job – is really progressing!