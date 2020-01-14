Apple said to be prepping 5.4-inch ‘iPhone SE 2’ with Face ID

A new rumor on Tuesday suggests Apple is prepping an iPhone 8 update that replaces the antiquated Home button with a modern TrueDepth camera module with Face ID, enabling a larger 5.4-inch display in iPhone 8-esque dimensions.

AppleInsider:

Citing supply chain sources who displayed wares at CES 2020, MacOtakara reports Apple could be developing a Face ID-toting iPhone 8 follow-up alongside a much-rumored Touch ID version media outlets have tentatively dubbed “iPhone SE 2.” The rumored handset will pack a 5.4-inch screen into a case close in size to that of the iPhone 8, which itself was just over 5.4 inches tall. A 5.4-inch display would be a notable improvement over the so-called “iPhone SE 2’s” predecessor, as both iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 featured 4.7-inch LCD screens.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s a good strategy for Apple: Make so many prototypes that the rumor mill goes into overdrive and only emits confused gibberish. Whatever it is, just don’t call it “iPhone SE 2” unless it carries physical dimensions very close to iPhone SE’s 123.8 mm (4.87-in.) x 58.6 mm (2.31-in.) x 7.6 mm (0.30-in.) at 113 g (4.0 oz.).