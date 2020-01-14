Does ‘Disliking’ music on Apple Music actually do anything?

Several weeks after the release of iOS 13.3, Apple today seeded developers with the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1…
Apple is prepping an iPhone 8 update that replaces the antiquated Home button with a modern TrueDepth camera module with Face ID, enabling a larger 5.4-inch display…
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro firmware update seems to have reduced the ability to block some ambient noise at lower frequencies…
Members of the European Parliament want binding measures for chargers to fit all mobile phones and other portable devices…
Low Power Mode on iOS, seems to be a huge hit: by offering a single toggle that chooses a different balance, people are able to greatly extend their battery life…
Analysts at D.A. Davidson have lifted the firm’s price target on Apple shares to $375, a new high among analysts covering the Cupertino Colossus. Ben Winck for Business Insider: The tech giant’s stock is poised to leap 20% over the next year to $375 per share, analyst Tom Forte said in a Monday note. Apple […]
Powered by optimism about the U.S.-China trade deal, as well upcoming earnings reports, Apple and other tech stock pushed Wall Street to record highs…
Streaming made Hollywood history again Monday as Netflix picked up a leading 24 Oscar nominations…
Earlier today U.S. Attorney General William Barr called on Apple to unlock the alleged iPhones of the Islamic terrorist who murdered three people and injured eight others…
The new Reality Converter app makes it easy to convert, view, and customize USDZ 3D objects on Mac…
1 Comment
This is a valid observation and something Apple should correct. On my HomePods, if I ask Siri to ‘play me some music I would like’, I generally get some very good selections. But occasionally something obnoxious shows up. I say, Hey Siri, I don’t like this, please go to the next song. Siri replies, “Got it, I’ll remember that you don’t like this song” – but then 2 days later, I’ll get the same bad song. – Siri lied/can’t remember. This could be fixed and it would be a useful improvement.