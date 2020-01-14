Does ‘Disliking’ music on Apple Music actually do anything?

‘Disliking’ songs or albums on Apple Music doesn’t seem to actually do anything of consequence.

Kirk McElhearn for Kirkville:

I would expect that telling Apple Music what I “love” and what I don’t like will have some effect on my recommendations. I think that the “love” declaration does help the algorithm, but the “dislike” option does nothing. (It’s worth noting that on iOS, the term “dislike” is not used: the option is Suggest Less Like This.)

It’s not just in recommendations that “dislikes” are ignored. In New Releases, I get lots of stuff that I don’t like, and if I explicitly dislike an album, I’d expect it to not remain in the list.