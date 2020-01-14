Does ‘Disliking’ music on Apple Music actually do anything?

Apple Music 'Dislike' tag on macOS
‘Disliking’ songs or albums on Apple Music doesn’t seem to actually do anything of consequence.

Kirk McElhearn for Kirkville:

I would expect that telling Apple Music what I “love” and what I don’t like will have some effect on my recommendations. I think that the “love” declaration does help the algorithm, but the “dislike” option does nothing. (It’s worth noting that on iOS, the term “dislike” is not used: the option is Suggest Less Like This.)

It’s not just in recommendations that “dislikes” are ignored. In New Releases, I get lots of stuff that I don’t like, and if I explicitly dislike an album, I’d expect it to not remain in the list.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music is for music lovers, not haters, dontcha know? 😉

  1. This is a valid observation and something Apple should correct. On my HomePods, if I ask Siri to ‘play me some music I would like’, I generally get some very good selections. But occasionally something obnoxious shows up. I say, Hey Siri, I don’t like this, please go to the next song. Siri replies, “Got it, I’ll remember that you don’t like this song” – but then 2 days later, I’ll get the same bad song. – Siri lied/can’t remember. This could be fixed and it would be a useful improvement.

